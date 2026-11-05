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This Kansas City Italian Restaurant Has Giant Meatballs and a Basement Full of Surprises
By Catherine Hollis,5 days ago
This Kansas City Italian restaurant serves half-pound meatballs, giant pasta platters, and chicken parmigiana meant for sharing. At Buca di Beppo on the Country Club Plaza, a single family-size order can feed four or five people. The restaurant sits below street level, with dining rooms covered in framed photographs, unusual...
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