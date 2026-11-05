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13 Beautiful Botanical Gardens That Showcase Nature at Its Most Extraordinary
By Arthur Caldwell,3 days ago
Some gardens do much more than grow pretty flowers. They protect rare plants, recreate rainforests and bring species from far corners of the planet together in one spot. From glass domes to mountain slopes, each garden here shows how wild and wonderful the plant world can be. Pack your curiosity and get ready for a leafy world tour.