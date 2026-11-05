undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fried Pork, Tostones, and Big Island Plates Keep Nashville Coming Back to These 5 Tennessee Puerto Rican Kitchens
By Amelia Brooks,7 days ago
Mashed green plantains topped with octopus salad are sitting on a menu just outside Nashville. That one dish stopped my scrolling cold, and I had to know who was making it. Then I kept digging. Crispy fried pork chops, garlicky tostones, banana leaf pasteles, and platters built for two or three people kept turning up across Middle Tennessee.