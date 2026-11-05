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Wood-Fired Steaks With a Beautiful Char Come Out of This Old Tannery Steakhouse in Small-Town Georgia
By Savannah Whitfield,7 days ago
Steaks get kissed by real wood fire inside a building that once tanned leather. I can’t stop thinking about that combination. The old brick walls now hold chandeliers, lofty dining rooms, and windows looking over a small-town main street. The grill out back adds a smoky char that guests keep bringing up long after dessert.
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