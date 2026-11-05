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Ferrum College Senior Gracie Edwards Named Student Innovator by Southern Piedmont Technology Council
7 days ago
FERRUM, VA, November 4, 2026 — Ferrum College senior Maranda “Gracie” Edwards, a Martinsville native whose agricultural research advances innovative growing practices and environmental stewardship, has been named a Student Innovator by the Southern Piedmont Technology Council (SPTC). Edwards was among seven individuals and organizations honored at...