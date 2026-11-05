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Lasher to succeed retiring Nadler in NY-12
By WBGO,6 days ago
The successor to longtime Manhattan Congressman Jerry Nadler has been chosen. A former aide to Nadler, New York State Assembly member Micah Lasher, will succeed him. Lasher defeated Republican Caroline Shinkle, an attorney, in New York’s 12th District. Lasher worked in New York politics for years before he was elected to the Assembly in 2024. Nadler served in the House for more than 30 years and had announced he would not run for reelection. Lasher won a Democratic primary that included Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President Kennedy.