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This Pennsylvania Historic District Has a 1762 Waterworks That Pushed Water 94 Feet Uphill
By Lena Hartley,4 days ago
In 1762, a Pennsylvania community had a water-powered system that pushed water 94 feet uphill, decades before most American towns had anything similar. The stone building that housed the machinery still stands, and visitors can see its reconstructed 18-foot waterwheel. The Colonial Industrial Quarter in Bethlehem preserves one of America’s...