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12 Must-Try Bites and Sips at Disney Jollywood Nights 2026
By Clint Gamache,8 days ago
Disney Jollywood Nights is back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from November 7, 2026, through January 5, 2027. It’s a separately ticketed holiday party with a glitzy old-Hollywood theme, and the food and drink menu is huge, spread from Hollywood Boulevard to Echo Lake and Pixar Plaza. You won’t taste everything in one night, so here’s a shortlist of the twelve items worth planning your evening around.