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Obituary-Joyce J. Long
9 days ago
Joyce was born on March 30, 1933, in Sterling, the daughter of William and Barbara (Wirth) Loughe. She was a graduate of Rock Falls High School. Joyce married Dale Long on November 25, 1951, in Sterling. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2020. She was employed as a secretary with several local schools, including Coleta Grade School, Como Grade School, and Woodlawn Grade School. Joyce was a former member of Trinity Methodist Church in Sterling, as well as a Weight Watchers Leader for years. She was a Patient Advocate at CGH Medical Center for many years.