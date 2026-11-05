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The Interrupters Are “Back From The Dead” With New Single & Video
By Phinky,7 days ago
LA’s The Interrupters have announced that their fifth studio full length, Battle Scars, will be released on the 29th January 2027 via Hellcat Records, the band have also shared Back From The Dead, the second track to be shared from the album. The Interrupters will be appearing Electric Christmas at California’s Thunder Valley Casino in December ahead of an extensive run of 2027 Spring & Summer tour dates which will see the band heading to North America & Europe.