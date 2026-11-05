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The Lucky Eeejits Reveal “Nightmare” Video
By Phinky,5 days ago
Oakland, CA’s The Lucky Eejits have released a new music video for Nightmare, the title track from their forthcoming four-song digital EP, that is set to arrive next Spring via Hey!Fever Records. Pairing catchy riffs with an in-your-face punk rock edge, the East Bay band channels a period of personal change into a compact new collection. Nightmare is now available via streamlining platforms, the track offers the first look at a record shaped by shared experiences and a desire to keep things direct and hard-hitting.