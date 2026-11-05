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Flat budgets, bigger targets: 7 ways businesses are finding money they already have
By Assyl Yespanova for Higgsfield AI,6 days ago
According to recent research, marketing budgets in the U.S., UK and across Europe have remained essentially unchanged. Gartner’s CMO survey reports that in 2026 marketing budgets are at 7.8% of revenue, up from 7.7% in 2025. “CMOs are being asked to deliver growth, efficiency and transformation without meaningful budget expansion,” said Ewan McIntyre, VP analyst at Gartner. The survey, which drew on responses from 401 marketing leaders, mostly at companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue, revealed that over half of respondents (56%) reported they lack the budget to fund their strategy. There’s also tension in the numbers: 70% of the surveyed companies prioritize AI leadership, and 70% also say the AI processes involved are unready and immature.