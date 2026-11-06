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Obituary-William “Bill” Edge
9 days ago
William “Bill” E. Edge, age 54, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. Bill was born on January 11, 1972, in Sterling, the son of Gary and Mary (Cifer) Edge. Bill lived in the area all of his life. He was a graduate of Prophetstown High School. Bill was a hard worker; he worked at IBP, Products Unlimited until it closed. He then went to PNP until his health made him step away in 2025, due to cancer treatments. Bill loved working on cars and helping people out when he was able to. He also enjoyed sitting around talking with strangers. He enjoyed being with family, neighbors, and close friends.