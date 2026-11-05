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Alex Little Shares “Conversations In My Head” On New EP
By Phinky,6 days ago
Vancouver songwriter Alex Little has returned with Conversations in My Head, a new three-song EP that is now available via Light Organ Records. Poppy, punky, and wired with new-wave hooks, it finds Little doing what she does best: turning the ugly stuff rattling around inside her head into songs catchy enough to sing back at it. There’s Blondie in the cool melodic instinct, Buzzcocks in the collision of hooks and guitars, and some B-52’s weirdness around the edges, but Little’s perspective is unmistakably her own. Funny, anxious, self-aware, and never quite convinced by its own reassurance.