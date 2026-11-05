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The Natural History Museum’s Origami Holiday Tree Is Back, and This Year It’s Going for Gold
By Mike Mishkin,5 days ago
The American Museum of Natural History’s Origami Holiday Tree returns on Monday, November 23, and this year’s decorations have an athletic streak. The 13-foot tree is built around the theme of “animal athletes,” a nod to what the museum calls a momentous year in sports, both around the world and here in New York City. The new paper models feature creatures known for impressive physical feats, including hummingbirds, cheetahs, ants and flying fish.