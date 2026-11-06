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11/05/2026 with Tomorrow's Women leaders
7 days ago
Inspired by The Future is Peace co-authored by Palestine peace activist Aziz Abu Sarah and Israeli peace activist Maoz Inon, I continue my conversation with Tomorrow’s Women leaders. Danielle Cumpton a Jewish Israeli who leads Congressional delegations to Israel and Palestinian Territories. Malak Falah, Palestinian from East Jerusalem who contributes to binational leadership initiatives conducting international advocacy. And with Holly Morris, Executive Director of Santa Fe based Tomorrow's Women which has brought women from diverse backgrounds across the Middle East together for 23 years.