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This Arizona Museum Holds Instruments From Nearly 200 Countries And Music Lovers Need A Whole Day
By Marcus Ellery,4 days ago
Headphones switch on by themselves the moment you walk up to an exhibit. Suddenly a musician from the other side of the planet is playing right in your ears. That clever trick repeats across instruments from nearly 200 countries and territories. One building in Arizona holds them all, and the collection is so big the museum even sells two-day tickets.
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