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Common consumables: Items to replace in the manure application season
By Katie Kelderman,9 days ago
When imagining the necessary equipment of a manure dragline application operation, the first thing to come to mind is likely the large equipment. However, that machinery is being used for hundreds of hours at a time within a few months, and there are many small parts that contribute to the dragline system. The individual pieces that make up the overall system range in size, regularity of use and longevity.