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Managing taxes in a high-profit year
By Francisco Martinez,9 days ago
The last few years have given many cattle producers an opportunity to earn stronger profits. Higher cattle prices have helped, although rising feed costs, interest rates, labor expenses and replacement cattle values have absorbed part of those gains. For producers who have made money, the question now is how to manage that income in a way that lowers taxes without creating financial pressure later.