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Serano Bakery: a hidden gem that does so many things right
7 days ago
There’s so much to like about Serano Bakery on 30th Ave. It’s the type of place you would walk into and order one of everything: gelato, cookies, cakes, brownies, and more. Owner Angelo Zenelak operates this family-owned, family-run business: “We had a bakery in Greece for 30 years. And we decided to open something in Astoria. It’s a great neighborhood. We opened last year in August.”