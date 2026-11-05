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State Wide Construction and Remodeling Marks More Than 26 Years Serving Southern California Homeowners
By State Wide Construction,8 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / After more than 26 years in the residential construction and remodeling industry, State Wide Construction and Remodeling has evolved alongside the changing needs of Southern California homeowners. What began with traditional room renovations has grown into a broader design-build operation handling additions, whole-home transformations and more complex residential projects.