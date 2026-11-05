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Wayfair’s Q3 delivers strongest growth since the pandemic
6 days ago
BOSTON – Wayfair made good on its expectation to take share in the U.S. at an accelerated pace, churning out double-digit revenue growth during the third quarter. Total net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 9.7% to $3.4 billion. International was a drag on the top line, with revenue down 2.3% to $380 million. But U.S. net revenue jumped 11.4% to $3 billion.
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