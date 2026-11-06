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Boston CASA Seeks Volunteers for Spring Training Cohort to Advocate for Foster Youth in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties
By Press Release,9 days ago
Boston CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is seeking volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system after exceeding its goal for serving new children and youth for the third year in a row. Over the past year, Boston CASA welcomed 186 new children and youth, 29% more than its goal. A CASA is a trained, court-appointed volunteer who provides consistent, one-on-one support and helps shape critical legal and life decisions. More than 20% of eligible foster youth in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties now have one.