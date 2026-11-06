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The Mudville Madrigal Singers
By Press Release,9 days ago
The Mudville Madrigal Singers, now in their thirty-second year, wil perform their annual holiday celebration at two local churches. The program includes works by Tallis, Lauridsen, Taverner, Rachmaninoff, Biebl, and Wishart.They will sing at the Christ the King Lutheran Church at 600 Central Street in Holliston at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 12. The next evening they will be at Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Street in Wellesley, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. They hope you will join them in a joyful celebration of light born in darkness.