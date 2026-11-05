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Mines Club Ice Hockey Prepares for Matchup Against Colorado College
By Anna Maslowski,4 days ago
Mines Club Ice Hockey returns to the ice this Saturday, Nov. 7, taking on Colorado College in an 8 p.m. matchup at Apex Ice Arena in Arvada, Colorado. The Orediggers will look to put together a strong performance on home ice as they continue their season. After a challenging weekend against Air Force, Mines has an opportunity to regroup, find its offensive rhythm, and get back in the groove of things.