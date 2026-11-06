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Theater Roundup: Community Players look to show why ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ still a classic
By Kathie Raleigh Special to the Independent,9 days ago
PAWTUCKET, R.I. – In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the Community Players have put together a season of three plays with American identities. Billed as “Red, White and Clue,” the shows include the stage comedy “Clue,” based on the Hasbro-owned board game; and Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes,” which Christopher Margadonna, president of the community theater group, cites as representative of the American musical theater genre.
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