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Audubon Football earns back to back semifinal berths for first time in school history
By Dusty Skahill,9 days ago
(Audubon) -- The Audubon Wheelers overcame an early deficit and leaned on their explosive rushing attack to secure a 59-28 victory over North Union in Thursday's eight-player football quarterfinal, earning a trip to the UNI-Dome for the second consecutive season. The Wheelers (11-0) finished with more than 500 yards rushing...
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