Main Navigation

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By Will Vance,9 days ago
I think one of the stranger things about being a DJ today is how much of the job has very little to do with actually making or playing music. You can spend months working on a record, developing a particular sound, and getting it signed to a label you’ve wanted to release on for years, only to spend the next several weeks thinking about social media clips, promotional photography, and how the whole thing will look on Instagram.