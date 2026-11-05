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World of Warcraft: Forever - Launch Leveling Changes & Tips Guide
By Alexandria Lopez,7 days ago
With the launch of World of Warcraft: Forever, Blizzard has ensured that players who play at launch will have an advantage in leveling up. For the game's launch period, Blizzard has made several adjustments to support large player volumes so that gamers aren't hitting hard bottlenecks during their adventure in Azeroth. These changes won't be forever - so take advantage of them while you can.