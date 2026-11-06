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Pennick scores 24, Navy takes down Delaware State 66-60
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jordan Pennick had 24 points, David Burnett added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Navy beat Delaware State 66-60 on Thursday night. Pennick shot 5 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (1-1). Burnett made 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 12 from the free-throw line, and added four steals. Jerry Ashley Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.