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Clemson takes on American following Buckner’s 20-point performance
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
American Eagles (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces American after Ace Buckner scored 20 points in Clemson’s 85-72 win over the Stetson Hatters. Clemson went 13-3 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.