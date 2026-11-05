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Clarivoy Launches Rebuilt Attribution Platform with Integrated AI
By Jennifer Clements,4 days ago
Clarivoy, the automotive industry’s independent attribution and customer intelligence platform, has launched the next generation of Clarivoy, a rebuilt platform designed to give dealers, dealer groups, agencies and OEM partners instant, independent answers about what is driving vehicle sales. All existing Clarivoy Multi-Touch Attribution customers have been migrated to the new platform and have full access to its capabilities.