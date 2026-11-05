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Viral Election Graphic Claims Historic Victory for Five Black Governors, but Results Raise Questions
By Derek Payne,7 days ago
WASHINGTON — A striking social media graphic celebrating the supposed election of five Black governors in the 2026 midterm elections is drawing attention to African American political representation while raising concerns about the spread of election misinformation. The image, titled "Historic Milestone: Five Black Governors Elected," features Maryland Gov....