undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy opens up on Sabah FK move and Champions League dream - 'It was kind of a reward'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,9 days ago
Reflecting on the timing of his departure, Aden McCarthy admitted that the initial offer was unexpected. “The opportunity came at the end of the season when I just finished playing my first season with the Chiefs first team. At the time, I never thought anything would really happen. I knew there were talks of this and that, but when I sat down to actually think about the situation and what all is at stake, I just thought about my future and the platform I'd be given, or rather put in front of me, if I were to make the move,” he told Soccer Laduma.