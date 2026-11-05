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Rain returns to Lehigh Valley after 3-week dry spell, though heaviest amounts stay south
3 days ago
A slow-moving cold front will bring increasing chances of rain to the Lehigh Valley beginning Thursday, with the heaviest precipitation expected overnight into Friday as the system stalls over the region, according to the National Weather Service. Following morning showers Thursday, precipitation chances dip through the afternoon before rising after...