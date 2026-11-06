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Apex Classic: Stock Risers
By Rodger Bohn,9 days ago
Starting the season later than the vast majority of the country, Minnesota high school fans can't get their first taste of high school hoops until after Thanksgiving. Most teams from the Land of 10,000 Lakes won't play a game until the second week of December, when other states are already a month into their season. As a result, scholastic hoops fans don't have many options, but Apex Prep came through with the Apex Classic.