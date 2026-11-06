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Duke Crushes Coastal Carolina 113-52; Pat Ngongba II Career High 28
By Brian Horace,9 days ago
Duke began the game with yet another killshot—this time scoring the game’s first 16 points, effectively rendering any questions regarding the outcome moot. Duke wasn’t finished. With the score 30-10 at the 9:32 mark of the first half, Duke added another kill-shot in the form of a 14-0 run. Patrick Ngongba was a monster in the paint and even showcased his budding perimeter game, hitting 2 of his 3 3-point attempts. Duke’s offense ran through the talented junior, and he paid it off by hitting 10 of his 13 shots. Jon Blackwell didn’t have a strong game against Army but hit 2 of his 5 3-pointers and hit on a flurry of drives to the basket to begin the second half that opened things up for him.