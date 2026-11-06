undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Support diverse competitive extracurriculars through funding
By Audrey Yin,8 days ago
Earlier this year, my friend and I attempted to establish a medicine-related club at U-High, hoping to create an opportunity for students interested in medicine to participate in more rigorous, competitive activities. Despite sufficient interest in the new club, securing the funding necessary to support competition expenses proved difficult. Due to a lack of funding for new clubs, founding a new competitive club is not as easy as it may seem.