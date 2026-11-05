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Students, Leaders, and Partners United to Fight Hunger at the 2026 Arkansas College Hunger Summit in Jonesboro
5 days ago
Jonesboro, AR – Contributed – No student should have to choose between pursuing an education and having enough to eat. On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance hosted the 2026 Arkansas College Hunger Summit at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, bringing together students, campus leaders, and community partners from across the state to strengthen solutions to college hunger.