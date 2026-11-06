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The Mystery of the Imposter Legislator | November 6
9 days ago
On this day in 1962, an imposter named Daniel West was elected to Michigan's House of Representatives, claiming a background in local offices. He was reelected in 1964, but a fingerprint match revealed him as a three-time convicted felon. The real Daniel West, a New York attorney, had died in 1961. A warrant was issued in 1965, but the fraudster vanished, with his true identity remaining a mystery to this day.