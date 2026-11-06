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Mexico Announce 28-man Squad for Nations League Quarterfinals against Jamaica
By Alejandro Orellana,8 days ago
The Mexico national team have announced their 28-man squad for the 2026 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica, with Rafael Márquez naming several familiar faces and a number of notable returns. Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona headline the returning players, while Armando León has earned...