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Public library creates community, provides confidence
By Reed Francez,9 days ago
VOICE-OVER: Tucked away on South Blackstone Avenue and East 49th Street, on a dead-end corner where busy Lake Park Avenue once lay, stands a tall granite building. It’s over a hundred years old, with soaring columns and a green glass Tiffany dome familiar to any Chicagoan. This is the Blackstone Memorial Library, the oldest branch of the Chicago Public Library system.
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