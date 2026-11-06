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Women's Basketball Opens the America East-Metro Basketball Challenge With 76-66 Victory Over Quinnipiac; Haan Scores a Career-High 23 Points
9 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont (2-0) defeated Quinnipiac (1-1), 76-66, on Thursday evening at Patrick Gym in the first game of the America East-Metro Basketball Challenge. Emma Haan led all Catamounts with a career-high of 23 points and pulled in a team-high eight rebounds. COACH'S QUOTE. "Terrific win for us...