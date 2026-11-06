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Fast Start Leads Vermont Past Boston College in Third Straight Hockey East Win
8 days ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – 10 different Catamounts registered at least a point as UVM jumped out to a 3-0 lead 12:44 into the contest on their way to a 5-2 win at Boston College Thursday night in Hockey East action from Conte Forum. The win was the Catamounts third straight in league play. They have 12 points now out of their first five Hockey East contests.