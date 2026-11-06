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Women’s Soccer Concludes Season in Overtime Against UMBC
8 days ago
FINAL SCORE (OT): UMBC 1, Vermont 0. BURLINGTON, Vt. – The fourth-seed Vermont (5-6-7, 3-1-4 AE) women's soccer team saw its 2026 campaign come to an end Thursday evening during the America East quarterfinals, falling to the fifth-seeded UMBC (10-5-4, 3-3-2 AE) 1-0 in overtime from Virtue Field. An own goal in extra time proved to be the difference, sending the Retrievers to their first semifinal appearance in 12 years.