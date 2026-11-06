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Newsom’s Order Commuting Death Sentences Affects 3 Convicted in Santa Barbara County
By Evelyn Spence, South County Editor,9 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Thursday order commuting the sentences of 561 inmates on death row affects three people who were convicted of crimes in Santa Barbara County. The order reduces the sentences for Tommy Martinez, 49, Scarlet Holly, 61, and Conrad Zapien, 81. Newsom’s order does not release them...