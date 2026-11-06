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Album Review: Kali Malone – Burning Song
By John Amen,9 days ago
With her latest album, Burning Song, Kali Malone returns to the organ – not just any organ, the Bach Organ at the Thomaskirche in Leipzig, Germany. Again joined by cellist Lucy Railton and guitarist Stephen O’Malley, Malone largely revisits the MO employed on earlier work, including her opus, 2023’s Does Spring Hide Its Joy. The result, as expected, is a work of quintessential drone and exemplary minimalism.