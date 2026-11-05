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Thursday begins with a chance for rain ☔
2 days ago
Starting today, a series of weather system will bring clouds, occasional rain, and gradually warmer weather into the weekend and next week. Expect light to moderate rain across the region on Thursday morning. Rain will pass through the area quickly, clearing Eastern Washington by noon and leaving North Idaho by mid-afternoon. Snow levels will dip to 4500 feet, though accumulations are going to be negligible. Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 40s and low 50s with a light to moderate breeze behind the rain.