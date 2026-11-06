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Spokane Police Department seized drugs and guns from two Spokane residences
8 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized approximately 4,000 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of cocaine and ten firearms from two residences. The Spokane Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit concluded an investigation on two men, 49-year-old Kristopher K. Roybal and 39-year-old Artie F. Bramley...
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