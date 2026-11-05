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Reported explosions and fire temporarily close Valley Transfer Station in Spokane County
5 days ago
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — An early morning fire temporarily closed the Valley Transfer Station on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System officials. Employees at the transfer station, located near the intersection of North Sullivan Road and East Kiernan Avenue, reported hearing multiple explosions before seeing...